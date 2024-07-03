This bank to temporarily stop UPI services on July 13: Check timings

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, HDFC Bank has announced that its UPI systems will be unavailable on Saturday, July 13, 2024 temporarily. UPI services will be affected due to its system upgradation. The system upgrade is aimed at enhancing the bank’s performance, capacity and reliability.

On July 13, the UPI services will be unavailable at two specific times: from 3:00am to 3:45 am and from 9:30am to 12:45pm. NetBanking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable throughout the entire upgrade period. Additionally, all fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable throughout the upgrade period.

The bank is transferring its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new engineered platform to improve client experience. To reduce the chaos, the Bank has scheduled the update for the second Saturday, which is a bank holiday. The bank has advised customers to plan their financial activity in advance.

Earlier, HDFC Bank had announced that it would stop sending SMS alerts for UPI transactions up to Rs 100. Now SMS notifications will be pushed only for transactions above Rs 100 (for money sent/paid) and above Rs 500 (for money received).

HDFC Bank Ltd. has introduced new rates for credit card rent payments made through platforms such as CRED, Paytm, Cheq, MobiKwik, and Freecharge. Customers will be charged a 1% fee on rent transactions, with a maximum of Rs 3,000 per transaction. It will be effective August 1, 2024.