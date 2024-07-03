Top 5 Causes of Hair Loss in Teenagers

1. Hormone: Numerous hormonal changes that people go through during adolescence might cause hair loss. The cycle of hair growth may be impacted by the hormonal changes that occur at this period, which can lead to a body-wide imbalance.

2. Stress: Teenagers’ hair loss can be significantly influenced by stress. Hair loss can result from an imbalance in the body brought on by stress. Teenagers might also experience increased stress as a result of the academic, social, and physical challenges they deal with.

3. Unhealthy diet: Teenagers’ poor diets might be a significant contributor to hair loss. Hair loss can be caused by eating unhealthily and not getting enough of the necessary nutrients.

4. Medical issues: Teenagers may experience hair loss as a result of certain medical illnesses, such as anaemia, diabetes, or thyroid issues. Additionally, certain drugs themselves may cause hair loss.

5. Inheritance: Teenagers’ hair loss may also be influenced by genetics. Teenagers are more prone to develop hair loss if it runs in the family.