Vizhinjam international seaport gets location code before trial run

As the Vizhinjam International Seaport gears up for commercial operations, it has achieved a significant milestone by securing its location code, a key indicator of its readiness to function as a major transshipment hub. Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), the port’s developer, shared on Facebook that the location code—IN NYY 1—was granted by the Indian government on June 21, 2024. The code ‘IN’ represents India, while ‘NYY’ stands for Neyyattinkara. Despite already possessing the location code ‘VIZ,’ the developer sought the ‘NYY’ code for the new port since it is situated within Neyyattinkara taluk, as confirmed by port sources.

Efforts are in high gear to commence the port’s trial run in July, with commercial operations slated to begin by December. The trial run, initially planned for May, faced postponements to June and subsequently July due to delays in completing the port infrastructure. Significant progress has been made, including the completion of the 2,960-metre-long breakwater and ongoing construction of the surrounding protection wall. According to Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan, who addressed the Assembly on Monday, 400 metres of the 800-metre berth are ready for operation.

The Rs 7,700 crore deep-water international port is being developed under a public-private partnership model, with the Adani Group serving as the private partner. Upon commissioning, the Vizhinjam port is anticipated to rank among the largest ports globally.