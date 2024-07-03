Woman’s Suicide After Assault Over Alleged Affair; Four Arrested

In West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, a woman allegedly died by suicide after being verbally abused and beaten by a group of women over accusations of an extramarital affair. The police have arrested four individuals, including two women, in connection with the incident.

The victim’s husband reported her missing for a week. When she returned home to the Dabgram-Fulbari area, she was confronted and assaulted by a group of women. Her husband, who tried to intervene, was also attacked. That night, the woman consumed pesticide and subsequently died. Deputy Commissioner (East) Dipak Sarkar confirmed the arrests of the four suspects.

This incident has sparked outrage, coinciding with another disturbing case in West Bengal. In Uttar Dinajpur’s Chopra area, a couple was publicly flogged for their illicit relationship, drawing massive criticism. The attack, captured on video, was allegedly led by local Trinamool Congress leader Tajjimul Haque. The woman from the Chopra incident has since filed a complaint, adding further controversy to the distressing events in the state.