Air pollution below Indian standards causes 33,000 deaths annually in 10 cities

A recent study published in Lancet Planetary Health has revealed that air pollution in India, even at levels below the country’s standards, is causing significant mortality. Conducted in 10 major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the research found that approximately 33,000 deaths annually are linked to air pollution levels exceeding the WHO guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic meter. Notably, Delhi reported the highest number of deaths, with about 12,000 annually during the study period from 2008 to 2019.

The study, a collaboration between researchers from India, Sweden, and the USA, utilized statistical analyses and causal modeling to examine PM2.5 exposure and daily mortality rates. It highlighted that minor increases in PM2.5 levels significantly raise mortality risks, particularly due to local sources like transportation and waste burning. The findings indicate that current Indian air quality standards are inadequate, calling for stricter regulations and more effective pollution control measures. Experts argue for a reevaluation of national air quality management strategies to address local pollution sources year-round.

Bhargav Krishna, the lead author of the study, stressed the nationwide imperative of reducing air pollution, noting its widespread impact on cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. The study underscores the urgent need for policymakers to implement comprehensive measures prioritizing public health and environmental sustainability, as stricter air quality standards could save tens of thousands of lives annually.