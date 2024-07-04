Authority in Gulf country announces temporary road closure

Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in Qatar has announced a temporary road closure. The authority informed that a temporary closure of a section of Hazem Al Themaid Street in both directions from the roundabout at its intersection with Street 2234 towards Barga Haleema Street in the Al Al Furoush and Al Kharaitiyat.

Coordinated with the General Directorate of Traffic, the closure will be implemented from Thursday, July 4, 2024, until Saturday, July 20, 2024. During the closure period, users of Hazem Al Themaid Street who are heading to Barga Haleema Street can turn right onto Umm Shahrain Street and then left onto Imneefa Street Street. Those coming from Barga Haleema Street heading Hazem Al Themaid Street can turn left onto Street 332 and use the internal streets to reach their destinations.

Ashghal will install directional signs to alert road users of this traffic change and urges all road users to adhere to the permitted speed limits and follow the directional signs for their safety.