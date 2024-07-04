Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Indian expat wins Dh10 million

Abu Dhabi: Raisur Rahman, an Indian expat living in Dubai, won a Dh10 million grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 264 held in Abu Dhabi. He won the fortune with ticket number 078319 bought on June 15.

‘I am very happy. I wasn’t watching the live draw because I was busy in a meeting. I have stopped my car to take the call. God bless everyone and the society. I always believe that we must do good for society and God will do good for you. I am not sharing the ticket with anyone else. I have been purchasing for one and a half years,’ Rahman said as show hosts Richard and Bouchra called him.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets will have the opportunity to be one of 12 guaranteed winners to walk away with one of the many cash prizes in August. In addition to the Dh15 million grand prize and Dh1 million second prize, 10 other winners will win prizes of Dh100,000 each during the live draw on August 3.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the in-store counters at the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Airport. However, there is a buy 2, get 3 tickets free offer when purchased from the stores in the airports.