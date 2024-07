Canada Open 2024: India’s Priyanshu Rajawat enters pre-quarterfinals

Toronto: In Badminton, India’s Priyanshu Rajawat has advanced to men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of Canada Open. Eight seed Rajawat defeated Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke 17-21, 21-16, 21-14 in the opening round.

However, S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian lost to French shuttler Alex Lanier 21-16, 21-17 in Round of 32. Ayush Shetty also lost to Japan’s Koki Watanabe 21-14, 21-11.

In women’s singles, Anupama Upadhyaya has also reached to Round of 16 after a victory over Irrish shuttler Rachael Darragh 21-11, 21-11. Tanya Hemanth also regsitered win against Canadana’s Jackie Dent 21-13, 20-22, 21-14.

In mixed doubles, pair of Rohan Kapoor and Shivani Ruthvika Gadde beat compatriot Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-9, 21-9 to enter pre-quarterfinals.