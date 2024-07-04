Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up sharply

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged higher sharply in Kerala on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,600, up by Rs 520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6700, up by Rs 65. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged. Gold price gained by Rs 600 so far this month.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7367.1 per gram up by Rs.760. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6748.2 per gram up by Rs.696. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.7%,whereas in the last month it has been 1.61%. The cost of silver is Rs.89880 per kg up by Rs.1690 per kg.

Also Read; Moderate intensity earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened at Rs 72,460 per 10 gram, up by Rs 900. Silver futures gained over Rs 2,000 to Rs 91,904/kg.On Wednesday, gold futures settled at Rs 72,403 per 10 gram with a gain of 1.19% and silver futures settled at Rs92,021 per kilogram with a gain of 2.37%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,362.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures was little changed at $2,369.80. Spot silver rose 0.2% to $30.54 and platinum added 0.5% at $1,002.28. Palladium fell 0.6% to $1,023.23.