Dead snake found in Anganwadi’s mid-day meal packet

In a shocking incident, a small dead snake was allegedly found in a mid-day meal packet intended for children at an Anganwadi (government-run nursery school) in Sangli district, western Maharashtra. Anandi Bhosale, vice-president of the state Anganwadi workers’ union, reported that the incident was brought to light by the parents of a child in Palus on Monday, July 1.

“Children aged six months to three years receive mid-day meal packets containing a premix of dal khichadi at Anganwadis. On Monday, Anganwadi workers distributed these meal packets in Palus. One child’s parents claimed they found a tiny dead snake in the packet,” Bhosale said on Wednesday.

The Anganwadi worker promptly reported the incident to the authorities. Sandip Yadav, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sangli Zilla Parishad, along with officials from the food safety committee, visited the Anganwadi to investigate. They collected the packet for laboratory testing, according to Bhosale.