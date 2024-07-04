Foreign national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 22 crore at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: An African national has been arrested with cocaine worth Rs 22 crore at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The arrested arrived from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The accused is identified as a national of Cameroon.

As per Customs, officials grew suspicious of the arrested passengers movements upon arrival at the airport. They subjected him to a thorough security check. The officials discovered 70 capsules containing a white powder-like substance. Further examination revealed that the capsules contained approximately 1,472.5 grams of cocaine. The the exact concealment method of these capsules was not disclosed by the authorities. The seized contraband was confirmed to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of Rs 22.09 crore.

This arrest comes in the wake of another recent smuggling case at the same airport, where officials intercepted a Nigerian citizen attempting to smuggle 2 kg of amphetamine. The arrested individual is now in police custody, and legal proceedings are underway as the investigation continues.