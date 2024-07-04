Hathras Stampede: ‘Bhole Baba’ Blames Anti-Social Elements for Tragedy

Narayan Hari Bhole Baba, in his first response to the Hathras stampede, stated on Wednesday that the tragedy was caused by “the handiwork of anti-social elements and goons.” He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Bhole Baba authorized Dr. AP Singh, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, to take legal action regarding the stampede, which occurred after the Samagam/Satsang event ended on July 2, 2024, in Hathras, UP.

Currently believed to be at his luxurious ashram in Mainpuri with some followers, Bhole Baba has refused to meet with police officials attempting to contact him. A senior official stated that the deaths of the stampede victims, whose bodies were taken to a hospital in Agra for post-mortem, were caused by chest injuries, blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia, and rib injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a judicial probe into the Hathras stampede on Wednesday, which claimed the lives of 121 people. After visiting the stampede site at the ‘prayer meet’ organized by Bhole Baba, he noted that six of the deceased were from neighboring states—four from Haryana, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.