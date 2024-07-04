Hemant Soren Sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister

Hemant Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Thursday evening, following an invitation from Governor CP Radhakrishnan to form the state government. The swearing-in ceremony, held on July 7, marked Soren’s ascension to the role of the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, a state created on November 15, 2000, out of Bihar.

Earlier, Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), visited Raj Bhawan accompanied by state Congress president Rajesh Thakur and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta. This move came a day after Champai Soren resigned from the Chief Minister’s post.

Hemant Soren’s appointment followed a period of legal challenges; he had recently been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case involving alleged land fraud. He was elected as the leader of the JMM-led coalition on Wednesday, shortly after Champai Soren stepped down from office.