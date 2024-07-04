Indian Railways earns Rs 14,798.11 crore freight revenue in June

New Delhi: The Indian Railways earned Rs 14,798.11 crore freight revenue in June. Data released by the Union Railways ministry revealed this.

The Indian Railways achieved a freight loading of 135.46 million metric tonnes in June this year. This is a 10.07 percent increase over the corresponding figure of 123.06 million metric tonnes in the same month last year. Last year, in June, the earnings from freight were Rs 13,316.81 crore.

In terms of commodities in the month of June 2024, Indian Railways had a loading of 60.27 million tonnes (MT) in coal (excluding imported coal), 8.82 MT in imported coal, 15.07 MT of iron ore, 5.36 MT in pig iron and finished steel, 7.56 MT in cement (Excl. Clinker), 5.28 MT in clinker, 4.21 MT in foodgrains, 5.30 MT in fertilisers, 4.18 MT in mineral oil, 6.97 MT in containers, and 10.06 MT in balance other goods.