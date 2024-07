Indian Railways extends service special trains from these cities: Full list

Patna: Indian Railways has decided to extend the service of special trains from Patna and Danapur. Special trains are now running to from Patna and Danapur cities such as Ahmedabad, Valsad, Udhna, Sabarmati, Indore, and others. The decision was taken considering the passenger demand and positive feedback.

Full list:

Train No. 09493 Ahmedabad-Patna Special will now run every Sunday until July 28. In return, Train No. 09494 Patna-Ahmedabad Special will run every Tuesday till July 30.

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad-Danapur Special will run every Monday till September 30. In return, Train No. 09418 Danapur-Ahmedabad Special will run every Tuesday till October 1.

Train No. 09025 Valsad-Danapur Special will run every Monday till September 30. In return, Train No. 09026 Danapur-Valsad Special will run every Tuesday till October 1.

Train No. 09405 Sabarmati-Patna Special will run every Tuesday till September 24. In return, Train No. 09406 Patna-Sabarmati Special will run every Thursday till September 26.

Train No. 09343 Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Indore)-Patna Special will now run every Thursday till September 26. In return, Train No. 09344 Patna-Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Indore) Special will run every Friday till September 27.

Train No. 09045 Udhna-Patna Special will run every Friday till September 27. In return, Train No. 09046 Patna-Udhna Special will run every Saturday till September 28.

Train no. 09033 Udhna-Barauni Special will run every Monday and Wednesday of the week till December 30. In return, Train No. 09034 Barauni-Udhna Special will run every Wednesday and Friday till January 1, 2025.

Train no. 09189 Mumbai Central-Katihar Special will run every Saturday till December 28. In return, Train No. 09190 Katihar-Mumbai Central Special will run every Tuesday till December 31.

Train no. 09525 Hapa-Naharlagun Special will run every Wednesday till December 25. In return, Train No. 09526 Naharlagun-Hapa Special will run every Saturday till December 28.