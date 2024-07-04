Know how to enable spam call filtering on Android smartphones

Mumbai: Most of us are irritated by spam calls. The number of spam calls has recently increased. Manually blocking spam numbers is difficult because new numbers keep appearing.

Android users have a solution to this problem. The Google Phone app includes an important feature: spam blocking. The app can identify junk calls and effectively intercept spam calls before they reach your phone.

To enable spam call filtering on your Android smartphone, follow these steps:

Step 1: Install the ‘Phone by Google’ app from the Play Store.

Step 2: Set the ‘Phone by Google’ app as your default dialer.

After opening the app, you will be prompted to set it as your default dialer. Tap ‘Set as default’ and select the ‘Phone’ app with the blue icon. Confirm your choice by tapping ‘Set as default’ again.

Step 3: Enable Caller ID & Spam Block settings.

Tap the three-dot menu on the main screen, go to Settings, and then select Caller ID & spam. Make sure that all the settings are enabled to benefit from spam blocking and verified calling options. If these settings are not enabled by default, simply switch them on.

Step 4: Update your default Caller ID & Spam app.

You need to update the default app the system uses for caller ID and spam capabilities. The location of this setting varies by manufacturer, so you may need to search for ‘Default apps’ in your system settings. If the setting is empty, simply select the ‘Phone’ app icon.