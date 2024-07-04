LK Advani discharged from Delhi’s Apollo Hospital

LK Advani, the veteran BJP leader, was discharged from Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday evening, a day after his admission. He was admitted on Wednesday night and accompanied by his daughter Pratibha Advani. Sources indicated that Advani’s condition remained stable throughout his hospitalization.

Earlier in June, Advani had been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after an unspecified ailment. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024. Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan), Advani has been a prominent figure in Indian politics, serving as the BJP’s national president during several terms and as Deputy Prime Minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure (1999-2004).

Advani, who served nearly three decades in Parliament, was the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2009 general elections. However, following the party’s electoral outcome, he facilitated Sushma Swaraj’s leadership as Leader of the Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha.