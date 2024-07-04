Lower Cholesterol and Promote Heart Health with These Drinks

1. Green tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins, which have been associated with lower levels of LDL cholesterol (the “bad” cholesterol) and higher levels of HDL cholesterol (the “good” cholesterol).

2. Black tea: Black tea also contains antioxidants that may have cholesterol-lowering properties. Regular consumption has been linked to modest reductions in LDL cholesterol levels.

3. Red wine: In moderation, red wine has been associated with increased levels of HDL cholesterol and reduced risk of heart disease. This benefit is thought to be due to the presence of antioxidants like resveratrol. However, excessive alcohol consumption can have adverse effects, so moderation is key.

4. Cranberry juice: Cranberry juice is rich in antioxidants and may help increase HDL cholesterol levels, which can be beneficial for heart health. Opt for natural, unsweetened cranberry juice to avoid added sugars.

5. Orange juice: Freshly squeezed orange juice contains flavonoids, which may help improve cholesterol levels. However, it’s important to note that commercial orange juices often contain added sugars, so it’s best to consume freshly squeezed or 100% pure orange juice.

6. Soy milk: Soy milk is a plant-based alternative to dairy milk that contains compounds called isoflavones. Isoflavones have been shown to help reduce LDL cholesterol levels.

7. Smoothies with fruits and vegetables: Incorporating fruits and vegetables rich in fiber and antioxidants into smoothies can contribute to a heart-healthy diet. Examples include spinach, kale, berries, and avocado.