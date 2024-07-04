Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms touch all-time high

Mumbai: The market capitalisation of firms listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) hit a record high of Rs 445.43 lakh crore on Wednesday. BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday . It surged 632.85 points, or 0.79 per cent, to hit a record intra-day high of 80,074.30. The benchmark later ended near the 80,000-level at 79,986.80, up 545.35 points, or 0.69 per cent.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms hit a record peak of Rs 4,45,43,642.29 crore (USD 5.33 trillion). The BSE Sensex breached the 78,000 level on June 25 and 79,000 for the first time on June 27.

Market capitalisation or market cap is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.

Among the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers. Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.86 per cent and the smallcap index climbed 0.86 per cent. Among the indices, bankex rallied 1.75 per cent, financial services jumped 1.55 per cent. Telecommunication (1.44 per cent), services (1.18 per cent), industrials (1.09 per cent), and FMCG (0.81 per cent) were also among gainers. A total of 2,355 stocks advanced while 1,566 declined and 100 remained unchanged.