Moderate intensity earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning

Tokyo: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Chiba Prefecture, east of the Japanese capital on Thursday. The earthquake was also felt in Tokyo’s 23 wards. No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The earthquake occurred at around 12.12pm local time and registered 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the cities of Katsuura and Isumi in Chiba.The temblor originated off the eastern coast of Chiba at a depth of around 50 kilometres.

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.