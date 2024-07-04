Motorola launches Razr 50 Ultra in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in India on Thursday. The latest clamshell-style foldable handset by the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker comes with a larger 4-inch cover display.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Peach Fuzz colours. It will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale in the country which is set to take place on July 20 to July 21. It will be available for purchase via Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

The company is offering a special early bird discount of Rs. 5,000 for customers. Additionally, buyers can avail of Rs. 5,000 instant bank discounts on payments made through select bank cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,000 per month.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a dual-SIM (Nano SIM+ eSIM) runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED inner display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 413ppi pixel density.

The cover display on the Razr 50 Ultra features a 4-inch (1,080×1,272 pixels) LTPO pOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and a Vegan leather coating on the rear. The frame is made of aluminium.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is equipped with a dual outer camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The foldable phone also features a 32-megapixel camera on the inner display. The camera setup supports different shooting modes and different AI-powered tools like action engine, auto smile capture, and gesture capture, according to the company.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes three microphones and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, alongside a software-based face unlock feature. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity light sensor. Motorola has equipped the Razr 50 Ultra with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging.