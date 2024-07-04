PM Modi Welcomes T20 WC 2024 Champions at Delhi Residence

The victorious Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup win in Barbados, was warmly received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Thursday. The team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, donned special jerseys with ‘CHAMPIONS’ emblazoned on the front as they met with PM Modi to celebrate their historic seven-run victory over South Africa in the final. A widely shared video showed PM Modi proudly holding the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy while posing with the team.

During the meeting, PM Modi interacted enthusiastically with key team members including Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya. Following their T20 World Cup triumph, PM Modi had congratulated the team via a post on X, calling their win “HISTORIC” and praising their unbeaten streak. In a video message, he highlighted the team’s achievement of not losing a single match and expressed pride in their fantastic performance, noting how they won the hearts of millions of Indians.

The team arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport amidst heavy security, greeted by enthusiastic fans waving flags despite the rain. After their meeting with PM Modi, the team is scheduled to head to Mumbai for a grand victory parade from the airport to Wankhede Stadium, culminating in a felicitation ceremony. This victory marks India’s second T20 World Cup title and ends an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy, with their last win being the Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni.