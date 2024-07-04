Rath Yatra 2024: Indian Railways to Operate 315+ Special Trains to Puri; Route Details Inside

In anticipation of the increased number of pilgrims for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha, the Indian Railways has announced the operation of over 315 special trains to and from Puri. This significant move is aimed at accommodating the surge in passenger traffic during the event. According to an official notification from the Ministry of Railways, these special trains will ensure a smooth and convenient journey for the devotees.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has also introduced special trains from various locations including Badampahad, Rourkela, Balasore, Sonepur, Daspalla, and Paradip via Kendrapara to Puri for the Rath Yatra. Additionally, arrangements have been made to provide reserved class accommodations for pilgrims on these trains, ensuring comfort and ease of travel.

Special trains will also run from Sealdah in West Bengal, Palasa and Sompeta in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Jagadalpur in Malda Town. The East Coast Railway has planned adequate facilities including waiting areas for pilgrims, security arrangements, catering, medical services, and ambulances. They have also ensured sufficient power, water supply, and toilet facilities to enhance the convenience of passengers during their journey.