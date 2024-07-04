Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session on July 4. BSE Sensex settled at 80,049.67, up 62.87 points or 0.08 percent. NSE Nifty ended up 15.70 points or 0.06 percent at 24,302.20.

About 1901 shares advanced, 1550 shares declined, and 62 shares unchanged. Top gainers were HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Tata Motors. Top losers included HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Adani Enterprises.

Among sectors, Information Technologies and Healthcare indices rose 1 percent each, while Auto and Realty were up 0.5 percent each. However, the Media index shed 0.4 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.6 percent each. Bank Nifty closed in the green up 14 points or 0.03% at 53,103.70. Bucking the trend, Nifty Midcap 100 closed 325 points or 0.58% higher at 56,618.60.