The barking of a stray dog scared off a man who was threatening to rape a 32-year-old accountant at 1:30 a.m. on June 30 near Tungareshwar gully in Vasai, according to police. Sandeep Khot, 35, who is nearly seven feet tall, approached the woman from behind in the dark, pulled her to the ground, covered her mouth, and threatened to rape her, a police officer reported.

The police stated that a stray dog in the area began barking at the accused, frightening him and causing him to loosen his grip. Seizing the moment, the woman shoved the assailant away and ran toward the main road, escaping further assault, though the attacker fled with her iPhone. The woman, who had taken the last train from Mumbai to Vasai station that morning, recounted that as she was walking through Tungareshwar lane near Zygote IVF Centre, a man aged between 25 and 30 started stalking her. He then threatened to rape her, tried to silence her, and pinned her to the ground, making obscene gestures.

In her complaint, she mentioned that a stray dog appeared from nowhere on the dark road and started barking. This startled the attacker, causing him to lose his grip. Taking advantage of the situation, she kicked him, causing him to lose his balance. He snatched her iPhone and tried to grab her again, but she pushed him away and ran toward Gurudwara Road before he could catch her. An officer from Manikpur police station noted that Tungareshwar gully is a shortcut to the main road and was deserted late at night due to the India-South Africa final. Police inspector Raju Mane said they have registered the case under Sections 392, 354, 354(D), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and have begun the investigation.