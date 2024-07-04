Tamil Nadu thief robs retired teacher home, Leaves Apology note promising return

In Tamil Nadu, a retired teacher’s home on Sathankulam road in Megnanapuram was broken into while the couple was visiting their son in Chennai on June 17. Selvin and his wife had left their house in the care of Selvi, a domestic helper who cleaned the property occasionally. On June 26, Selvi was shocked to find the front door open during a routine visit and immediately informed Selvin.

Upon returning home, Selvin discovered that Rs 60,000, 12 grams of gold jewelry, and a pair of silver anklets had been stolen. During the investigation, police found an apology note from the thief, expressing remorse and promising to return the stolen items within a month. The note read, “Forgive me. I will return this in a month. I am doing this because someone in my house is not well.”

Megnanapuram police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the theft. This incident mirrors a similar event in Kerala last year, where a thief stole a gold necklace from a three-year-old child but later returned the money from selling it along with an apology letter near Palakkad.