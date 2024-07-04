Two Students Swept Away in Kannur River, One Body Recovered

The body of Shaharbana (28), a final-year psychology student from Edayannur studying at a private college in Irikkur, was found in the Padiyoor Poovam river on Wednesday (July 3). The search continues for Suriya (21) from Ancharakandi, who remains missing after the two were swept away.

The incident happened around 4 pm on Tuesday when the students visited a classmate’s house at Padiyoor Poovam. They took photos and videos on the riverbank before entering the water near the water authority’s tank. The girls reportedly slipped and were swept away. One student got caught in fishermen’s nets but was carried away by the current as the fishermen tried to pull the net ashore. Despite extensive efforts by the fire rescue team’s scuba divers, they were unable to save the students.