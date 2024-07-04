UAE authority announces traffic diversion on major road

Dubai: The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced a traffic diversion on a key road. The authority informed that a traffic diversion has been put in place at the entrance and exit of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque project in the Al Raffa area on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The diversion on E311 will be effective until September. The Ras Al Khaimah Police advised motorists to exercise caution while using the particular road.

Meanwhile, AD Mobility has informed motorists of partial closure on key roads in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, June 29. The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Saeed bin Shakhbout Street and traffic diversion on the opposite side. It will be in place from 12am, Saturday, June 29 to Monday, July 22.