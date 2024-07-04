Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden enter second round

London: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian companion Matthew Ebden entered the second round of men’s doubles at Wimbledon. The Indo-Australian pair defeated Dutch duo, Sander Arends and Robin Haase 7-5, 6-4 in the first round in London.

Second seeds Indian-Australian duo, will face German pair of Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen. The Bopanna-Ebden pair had won the Australian Open earlier this year. This was Bopanna’s, maiden grand slam. He had attained a career-high world No. 1 ranking following the success but has slipped to second spot after a quarterfinal loss at the Dubai Championships and a round-of-32 exit at the Indian Wells Masters. Bopanna also achieved a rare feat as he became the second Indian after Leander Paes to reach the final of all 9 ATP Masters events.

However, India’s Sumit Nagal and his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic suffered a straight-set loss in the opening round of men’s doubles. The pair lost to Spanish combination of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar 6-2, 6-2. Earlier, Sumit bowed out of the first round of the men’s singles after losing to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.