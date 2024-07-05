Bamboo Bazaar Metro Station to Feature ‘Bamboo’ Interiors

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is set to undergo a remarkable transformation with bamboo-themed decorations inspired by the internationally acclaimed Terminal-2 airport. The Bamboo Society of India will lead the interior design project for the Bamboo Bazaar metro station on the Purple Line. The project, estimated to cost around six crores, will utilize Bambusa Tussaud bamboo from Tripura, chosen for its visual appeal and alignment with sustainable infrastructure goals.

In addition to the Bamboo Bazaar station makeover, a five-kilometer stretch from Jayadeva station to Meenakshi temple metro station will also be beautified. This initiative, funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to enhance the metro’s aesthetic appeal while promoting environmentally friendly practices. The use of bamboo and other sustainable materials highlights the project’s commitment to green infrastructure.

These efforts are set to elevate Namma Metro’s design standards, blending traditional materials with modern infrastructure. The transformation will make the metro stations not only attractive and unique but also more enjoyable for daily commuters and visitors, enhancing the overall travel experience in Bengaluru.