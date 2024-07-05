Bengaluru Bans Electric Bike Taxis; Transport Officials to Seize Unauthorized Vehicles

The Karnataka Transport Department has announced an immediate ban on electric bike taxis following numerous complaints from private transport organizations and a strict notice from the department regarding the unauthorized use of these vehicles as taxis. Starting tomorrow, an intensive crackdown will begin, targeting unauthorized electric bike taxis operating without proper permits.

Under the direction of Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, 11 teams have been formed to enforce the ban. These teams will conduct thorough inspections to identify and seize any unauthorized electric bike taxis. Described as a “war against electric bike taxis,” the operation aims to ensure compliance with the transport department’s regulations and eliminate illegal bike taxi services.

Despite previous clear instructions prohibiting the use of electric bikes as taxis, many drivers continued to operate without authorization. In response, the transport department is urging the public to avoid using electric bike taxis until further notice. This strict enforcement underscores the department’s commitment to regulating the transport sector and maintaining legal compliance among all vehicle operators.