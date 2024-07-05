Dyson launches Airstrait straightener in India: Details

Mumbai: Dyson has finally launched the Airstrait straightener in India. The Airstrait straightener is priced at Rs. 45,900. It is available in two colour options: Prussian Blue/Rich Copper and Bright Nickel/Rich Copper.

The Airstrait straightener is designed for various Indian hair types. Unlike the traditional straighteners which use hot plates to flatnes hair strands, the Airstrait uses high-pressure air blades to dry and straighten hair simultaneously. The device features two arms that generate a precisely angled air blade, directing airflow downwards and into the hair, which both dries and straightens it.

The Airstrait offers two primary styling modes-‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’-along with a ‘Cool’ mode to set the style.

Dyson Airstrait straightener wet mode: The Wet mode provides three heat settings: <80°C (175°F), 100°C (212°F), and 115°C (239°F).

Dyson Airstrait straightener dry mode: The Dry mode offers settings of <100°C (212°F) and 130°C (266°F), along with a top-up “boost” mode at 130°C. Users can control airflow speed with low and high flow settings and can also use a cold shot and root drying mode.

The device is powered by Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor. The motor’s 13-blade impeller spins at up to 106,000rpm, pushing over 11.9 litres of air per second, and generating up to 3.5kPa of air pressure.