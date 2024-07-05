Eat these foods to lower risk of  dementia

Dementia is a collective term used to describe a range of symptoms associated with a decline in cognitive function. This can include memory loss, difficulties with thinking, problem-solving, language, and changes in mood and behaviour.

Research suggests that certain lifestyle choices can help lower the risk. Incorporating specific foods and drinks into one’s diet is one such strategy.

These foods and drinks can help lower your risk of dementia:

1. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables are rich in vitamins such as K, E, and folate and antioxidants. Leafy greens help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.

2. Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are high in antioxidants, especially flavonoids, which help protect brain cells from damage.

3. Nuts

Nuts are rich in healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E, all of which are beneficial for brain health.

4. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and can reduce inflammation.

5. Whole grains

Whole grains are a good source of fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. They help maintain steady blood sugar levels, which is important for brain health.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

7. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that may help protect the brain.

8. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants, which can improve brain function and protect against cognitive decline.

9. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, including catechins, which can improve brain function and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.