Four banks revise interest rates on fixed deposit

Mumbai: Four banks in the country have revised interest rates on their Fixed Deposits (FDs). The rates have been revised for sums under Rs 3 crore. These banks include Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Punjab and Sindh Bank.

Axis Bank has modified the interest rates on its FDs up to Rs 3 crore. Senior citizens will get a maximum rate of 7.75% on tenure between 5 and 10 years and for other customers, the maximum interest rate can reach 7.2% for terms ranging from 17 to 18 months.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has modified the interest rates on its FDs. The bank gives senior citizens the highest interest rate of 8.75% on FDs up to Rs 3 crore with a 12-month tenor. The maximum interest rate on FDs for others can increase to 8.25% during 12 months.

ICICI Bank has modified the interest rates on its FDs. The bank gives the maximum interest rate of 7.75% for elderly individuals with 15 to 18-month term FDs. The maximum interest rate on FDs for others can reach 7.2% for terms ranging from 15 months to 2 years. The revised rates apply to FDs up to Rs 3 crore.

Punjab and Sindh Bank has modified the interest rates on its FDs. The bank provides elderly people the highest interest rate of 7.80% on FDs up to Rs 3 crore for a period of 666 days. The maximum interest rate on FDs for other customers might reach 7.3% over the same period of time.