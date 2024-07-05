Indian Army to Issue RFP for Over 500 Modern Infantry Combat Vehicles

The Indian Army is set to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for over 500 Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs) as part of its modernisation initiative. These advanced ICVs will be deployed in diverse terrains, including high-altitude regions, deserts, and amphibious zones. The plan aims to upgrade nearly 10 battalions with these new vehicles. Following a Request for Information (RFI) phase, the army received responses from 15 Indian vendors and is now in the final stages of preparation for the RFP.

In addition to the ICVs, the Indian Army is looking to procure 105-wheeled armoured personnel carriers (APCs) for reconnaissance and support roles, with an RFI expected soon. Concurrently, discussions are ongoing between New Delhi and Washington about co-producing Stryker armoured infantry combat vehicles, with plans to demonstrate the Stryker’s capabilities in desert and high-altitude conditions. While the Stryker is under consideration due to the inability of Indian vendors to meet the required standards, it lacks an amphibious variant, which is a notable limitation.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India has developed Wheeled Armoured Platforms (WhAP) for the Indian Army. However, the WhAPs are limited to troop transport and lack essential features such as firepower, sight systems, and fire control systems needed for combat situational awareness. The Indian Army operates 50 mechanised infantry battalions, which will be replaced with both wheeled and tracked ICVs. Over 10 battalions are designated for reconnaissance and support, while the remaining 40 are standard mechanised infantry battalions, each with about 50 vehicles.