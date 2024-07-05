India’s liquefied natural gas imports touch 44-month high in June

New Delhi: India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports touched a near four-year high in June. Provisional LNG vessel tracking data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler shows that India imported 2.60 million tonnes (mt) of LNG in June. This is the highest in 44 months.

As per data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), power generation from gas-based units in June was 4.60 billion units (1 unit is 1 kilowatt hour), nearly 52 per cent higher than 3.03 billion units in the corresponding month of last year. In June 2023, LNG volumes delivered to India stood at 1.77 mt.

For the April-June quarter (Q1)—the peak summer quarter in most parts of India—power generation by gas-based plants jumped 62.5 per cent year-on-year to 13.49 billion units. The overall plant load factor (PLF)—capacity utilisation of power generation units—for gas-based plants in Q1 this year was almost 25 per cent, up from 15.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter. PLF for gas-based power plants in June this year was 25.8 per cent, up from 17 per cent in June 2023.

In June of last year, over 53 per cent of natural gas consumed by gas-based power plants was imported LNG. In April 2024, imported LNG accounted for nearly 56 per cent of the total natural gas consumed by power plants.

At almost 25 gigawatts, India’s gas-based power generation capacity accounts for 5.6 per cent of the country’s overall installed generation capacity, as per Power Ministry data.