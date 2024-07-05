India’s services sector PMI rises in June

New Delhi: India’s services sector growth surged in June. The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P revealed this. HSBC’s India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index , compiled by S&P Global, rose to 60.5 in June from 60.2 in May.

It has been above 50, which separates growth from contraction, for nearly three years.

Also Read: India’s liquefied natural gas imports touch 44-month high in June

The HSBC Global India Services PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to about 400 service sector companies. The PMI data is an indicator of the health of the economy. It serves as a crucial economic health indicator.

India’s services sector is one of the fastest growing in the world. It contributes to over 50% of India’s GDP.