Kerala Confirms African Swine Fever in Thrissur; Over 300 Pigs to be Culled

In response to confirmed cases of African swine fever in Madakkathara panchayat of Thrissur district, authorities have ordered the culling of 310 pigs at a farm owned by Kattilapoovam Babu Veliyam in Ward No. 14. The district collector has tasked the district animal welfare officer with overseeing the culling and disposal of the infected pigs. A Rapid Response Team (RRT), consisting of doctors, livestock inspectors, and attendants, will begin the culling process today, followed by initial disinfection measures.

The area within a one-kilometer radius of the farm has been declared infected, while a 10-kilometer radius has been designated as a surveillance zone. To prevent further spread, authorities have halted the distribution of pork from the infected areas, closed related shops, and banned the transportation of pigs, pork, and fodder both into and out of the infected area until further notice. Investigations are underway to determine if pigs from the infected farm were transferred to other farms in the past two months.

To prevent illegal smuggling of pork and pigs, the Animal Welfare Department, along with the Police and RTO, will conduct strict inspections at district checkposts and entry points. The District Animal Protection Officer and local government secretaries have been instructed to form a rapid response team, including police, animal welfare officials, local government representatives, and the village officer. This team will take immediate action to address the outbreak. African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease affecting domestic and wild pigs, spreading through direct contact, contaminated feed, surfaces, ticks, and ingestion of contaminated pork products.