Know common signs of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a common sleep disorder. It is characterised by repeated episodes of partial or complete obstruction of the upper airway during sleep, leading to breathing pauses, often accompanied by snoring or choking sounds. These interruptions in breathing can last from a few seconds to over a minute and occur multiple times an hour, disrupting sleep and reducing oxygen levels in the blood.

Here are some common signs of OSA:

1. Loud snoring

Loud snoring is often reported by a bed partner. It is loud, frequent, and can be heard through closed doors. Use positional therapy (e.g., sleeping on the side), avoid alcohol and sedatives before bedtime, and use a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine if diagnosed with OSA.

2. Episodes of stopped breathing during sleep

It can be observed by a bed partner or recorded using sleep monitoring devices. You must seek medical evaluation for a sleep study.

3. Gasping or choking during sleep

Waking up suddenly with a sensation of choking or gasping for air may be a sign that you have OSA.

4. Excessive daytime sleepiness

Feeling extremely tired during the day, and falling asleep at inappropriate times (e.g., while driving or working) can be another sign of OSA.

5. Morning headaches

Another common sign of OSA is frequent headaches upon waking up that typically improve within a few hours. Treat the underlying sleep apnea, stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and caffeine close to bedtime, and consider using a CPAP machine.

6. Difficulty concentrating

Problems with memory, focus, or maintaining attention during the day maybe caused due to OSA.

7. Mood changes, such as depression or irritability

Noticeable changes in mood, feeling irritable, depressed, or having mood swings can indicate OSA.

8. High blood pressure

Blood pressure readings might appear consistently above normal levels if you have OSA.

9. Nighttime sweating

You might experience waking up drenched in sweat frequently during the night if you have OSA. Treat this by keeping the bedroom cool, and avoiding heavy blankets.