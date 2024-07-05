NEET PG 2024 to be Held on August 11 in Two Shifts

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Friday, July 5, the revised schedule for the NEET-PG 2024 examination. According to the new notification, the NEET-PG 2024 will now be conducted on August 11, 2024, in two shifts. The eligibility cut-off date remains August 15, 2024.

Initially scheduled for June 23, the NEET-PG exam was postponed due to allegations of irregularities, including leaked papers for the undergraduate exam. The government decided to conduct a thorough assessment of the NEET-PG processes overseen by the NBEMS to ensure the integrity of the examination. This postponement was deemed to be in the best interest of the students.

The decision to cancel the original NEET-PG exam date followed public outrage over potential irregularities in both the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams. The UGC-NET exam, essential for professorial appointments and research fellowships, was also under scrutiny, prompting the government to examine both exams closely to maintain fairness and transparency.