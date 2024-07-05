Paris Olympics 2024: AFI announces Indian athletics team

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) named a 28-member athletics team for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The team will be headlined by Tokyo Games gold medallist and reigning world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

The squad comprises 17 men and 11 women athletes. Other prominent names include Asian Games champions Avinash Sable, Tajinderpal Singh Toor along with sprint hurdler Jyothi Yarraji. Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin — is expected to be included by the national federation later. He is expected to be added to the team later after the formally notifies the world governing body about the pulling out of M Sreeshankar, who had breached the automatic qualifying mark but later ruled out of the Olympics due to an injury. Aldrin is just one spot outside the qualification bracket as he is at 33rd place in the World Athletics (WA) ranking quota list. There will be 32 athletes competing in the men’s long jump event in the Paris Olympics.

Also Read: Elderly Woman Robbed and Pushed Out of Autorickshaw in Kozhikode

The track and field competition will be conducted at the Stade de France between August 1 to August 11.

The Team: Men: Avinash Sable (3,000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Praveen Chithravel, Abulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht (20km race walk), Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay), Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Suraj Panwar (race walk mixed marathon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump).

Women: Kiran Pahal (400m), Parul Chaudhary (3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Abha Khatua (shot put), Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR (4x400m relay), Prachi (4x400m), Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk/race walk mixed marathon).