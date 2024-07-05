PM Modi Expresses Gratitude to Rishi Sunak for Strengthening India-UK Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to outgoing UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership and efforts in strengthening India-UK relations. Sunak conceded defeat as his Conservative Party suffered significant losses, paving the way for Keir Starmer’s Labour Party to secure a landslide victory. PM Modi praised Sunak’s contributions and wished him well for the future.

PM Modi also congratulated Keir Starmer on his remarkable victory, looking forward to collaborating with him to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Starmer emphasized the dawn of change and pledged to deliver on his campaign promises. The election outcome marked significant shifts in UK politics, with the Conservatives facing substantial losses and the Liberal Democrats making notable gains.

The election results also saw notable victories and losses across different political parties. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK secured seats after multiple unsuccessful attempts, while the Scottish National Party faced setbacks amidst discussions on Scotland’s independence. As the UK prepares for a transition in leadership, the focus remains on the implications of Starmer’s ascension and the future direction of UK domestic and international policies.