SalamAir launches flights to this Indian city: Details

Muscat: Oman based air carrier, SalamAir has started new direct flight service to India. The airline will operate direct flights between Muscat and Delhi. It will operate two weekly flights between the cities. The services will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

‘The introduction of flights to Delhi represents a significant step forward for SalamAir as they continue to expand their network to meet the growing demand for affordable and convenient travel options,’ the air carrier said.

SalamAir commenced commercial operations in 2017. It operates six A320neos, seven A321neos and one Airbus A321 freighter.