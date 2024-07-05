Saudia announces special promotion sale: Details

Riyadh: The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has launched a promotional offer. The promotional offer is announced in partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority. Under the offer, discounted flight tickets will be providedon domestic flights in the Kingdom.

This offer covers round-trip flights in guest class, with prices ranging from SR224 ($60) to SR400 ($107). Passengers can book their tickets through digital channels, including the website and smartphone application. The offer is valid for the travel period of July 10 to August 10, 2024.

The national carrier has ambitious plans to double its network that consists of 144 aircraft connecting 26 domestic destinations.