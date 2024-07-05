Stock Market: Indian equity indices end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat in the volatile session on July 5. BSE Sensex ended at 79,996.60, down 53.07 points or 0.07 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 24,323.80, up 21.60 points or 0.09 percent.

About 1845 shares advanced, 1562 shares declined, and 76 shares unchanged. Top gainers were ONGC, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, HUL, Britannia Industries. Top losers are HDFC Bank, Titan Company, Tata Steel, M&M and LTIMindtree.

The broader indices ended in mixed territory, with gain led by Largecap and Midcap stocks. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.7 percent each. Among sectors, capital goods, FMCG, healthcare, oil & gas and power up 1 percent each. The Nifty Bank index shed nearly 1 percent. Bank Nifty index ended lower by 443.35 points or 0.83% to settle at 52,660.35. Energy and Pharma stocks outperformed among the other sectoral indices while Financial Services and Banking stocks shed.