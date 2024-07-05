UAE authority announces partial closure of 2 key roads

Abu Dhabi: AD Mobility in Abu Dhabi has informed motorists of partial closure on key roads in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, July 6. The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Tawam Street in Al Ain. The closure will on the right lane and will be in place from 12am, Saturday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 17.

Meanwhile, there will be a partial closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi from 12am, Saturday, July 6 to 11.30pm, Saturday, July 13.The closure will be of the junction and the two left lanes in both directions.

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.