Union Minister Suresh Gopi: ‘Will Accept Inauguration Fees for Social Causes’

Malayalam actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced his intention to continue acting in movies, dedicating a portion of his earnings to benefit society. Additionally, he expressed his willingness to accept fees for inaugurating programs, similar to his film industry colleagues, with all the funds going towards social causes.

Speaking at a BJP reception in Engandiyoor, Guruvayoor, part of his constituency, Gopi clarified his stance. “When I attend any program, don’t expect me to inaugurate it as an MP. I will come as an actor and accept a fee appropriate for that role, just like my colleagues do,” he stated. He assured that he wouldn’t keep any of the money; instead, it would go to his trust for societal benefits.

Gopi, who is also the Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, won the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in the recent general elections by a significant margin of 74,686 votes, becoming Kerala’s first BJP Member of Parliament.