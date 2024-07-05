Wimbledon 2024: India’s Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti enter second round

London: In tennis, India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French companion Albano Olivetti entered second round of men’s doubles at Wimbledon. They defeated Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan by 6-4,6-4, in the first round.

In another Men’s Doubles match, India’s N Sriram Balaji along with his partner Luke Johnson of Great Britain lost to reigning French Open champions Mate Pavic of Croatia and Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador in the opening round by 4-6, 6-7.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian companion Matthew Ebden kicked off their campaign with a victory over an all-Dutch duo, Sander Arends and Robin Haase 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of men’s doubles. They will face the German pair of Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen in the next round.

However, India’s Sumit Nagal and his Serbian partner Dusan Lajovic suffered a straight-set loss in the opening round of men’s doubles. The pair lost to the Spanish combination of Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar 6-2, 6-2. Earlier, Sumit bowed out of the first round of the men’s singles after losing to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.