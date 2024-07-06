Airbus to Supply Two More C295 Aircraft to Indian Air Force

Airbus Defence and Space is set to deliver two more C295 aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday, bringing the total number supplied to India to five. These deliveries are part of a 56-aircraft deal aimed at replacing the ageing Avro-748 fleet. Airbus announced on X that the fourth and fifth aircraft have left their production facility in Sevilla, highlighting the C295’s capabilities in cargo transport, paratroop drops, tactical support, and short take-off and landing (STOL).

Under the agreement, Airbus is required to deliver 16 aircraft in “flyaway” condition from Spain within 48 months of the contract signing, with the remaining 40 to be manufactured in Gujarat’s Vadodara at a Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)-Airbus facility. The entire fleet is scheduled for delivery by August 2031, with the first India-made C295 expected to roll out from Vadodara in September 2026. The C295, a versatile transport aircraft with a capacity of 5-10 tonnes, features modern technologies and a rear ramp door for rapid troop and cargo deployment.

India’s contract for the 56 Airbus C295 aircraft, signed in September 2021 for Rs 21,935 crore, aims to enhance the IAF’s transport capabilities. The C295, which has 300 orders from 41 operators in 37 countries, is a market leader known for its versatility, being able to carry up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers and perform medical evacuations. The aircraft’s ability to take off and land on short and unpaved runways adds to its operational flexibility.