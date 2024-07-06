Airport in UAE announces restrictions: Details

Dubai: Airport authorities in Dubai have announced some restrictions for non-passengers. The restrictions for non-passengers were announced as Dubai International (DXB) gears up for the summer vacation travel rush from July 6 to 17. Schools in the UAE remain closed in July and August.

As per new guidelines, only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods. Additionally, access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only.

Flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours prior to departure, while those flying with other airlines should arrive at DXB ‘no earlier than three hours’ before their scheduled departure time.

Dubai Airports, which operates DXB, advised travellers: Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion. We advise all travellers to allow extra time for check-in, security screening, and boarding processes to ensure a smooth journey.’